Tusker’s Meja wins Player of the month gong





Tusker forward Henry Meja was on Thursday named the BetKing Premier League (BPL) Player of the month for January.

It followed an impressive return for the youngster who scores four times and assisted one other goal in the league in five matches.

The 19-year old ensured Tusker began the month with a vital 1-0 away win to Kakamega Homeboyz before scoring a brace and an assist in their 4-2 triumph over Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Annex.

Meja wrapped the month with the winning goal when Tusker saw off Zoo FC 2-1 at the Afraha Stadium.

His impressive goal returns in the month compelled Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee to incorporate him in the provisional squad named for the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier rounds against Togo and Egypt.

During the month, Meja cemented his place in the starting team, dislodging David Majak who had found the back of the net four times in December.

The Kakamega High School alumnus beat Wazito FC’s dead-ball specialist Kevin Kimani and Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna to the gong. He took home a customized trophy and Sh50,000 prize.

Meja is the second recipient of the award this season after AFC Leopards forward Elvis Rupia was voted as December’s best