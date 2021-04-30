Tusker’s Majak lands Swedish deal





Tusker striker David Majak has joined Swedish side Kalmar FF on an initial six-month loan deal.

And the South Sudan national stands a chance of extending his stay at the top-flight club if he impresses.

Tusker chairman Dan Aduda confirmed the departure of the 20-year-old attacker, revealing the 11-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions extended his contract by three years so as to protect his value.

Aduda also confirmed the youngster who has impressed in the Kenyan league over the past two seasons is currently processing his Visa and could league the country on May 8 to commence his professional career in Europe.

He is likely to leave together with Gor Mahia teenager Benson Omala who will also be on a loan deal with Swedish lower side Linkoping City.

The duo has been training together in Hurlingham so as to keep fit at this period where football activities have been put on hold to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“It is true we have loaned out Majak and also extended his contract by three years. So he is welcomed back if in the end, he doesn’t sign permanently with the club,” Aduda told Nairobi News

“He is a disciplined and a focused player who I’m sure will perform well. As Tusker we wish him all the best,” he added.

The player’s loan deal with another Swedish first division side Elfsborg, fell through in November due to what Aduda said was the club’s rejection of a free transfer deal. He confirmed that the club has received some money from the current loan deal since it has played an integral part in Majak’s performance on the pitch.

“It is not a free loan deal and we are happy with the transfer. He will be still our player and is welcome back at the club,” said Aduda.

Majak broke into the limelight in 2018 while featuring for Kapenguria Heroes in the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom youth Tournament in which he won the Golden Boot and emerged as the Most Valuable Player.

The burly forward joined Tusker in March 2018 and has been a regular striker in the brewers camp until this season when he was relegated to the bench due to the outstanding performance of teenager and club’s top scorer Henry Meja.