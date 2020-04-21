Tusker’s lethal marksman wants play-offs to decide KPL winner

Kenyan Premier League leading goal scorer Timothy Otieno has proposed that the top four clubs should engage in play-offs to determine the league winner if the season doesn’t resume due to coronavirus pandemic that has halted the league.

The on-form striker, who is also Tusker’s captain, currently leads the goal scorers chart with 15 goals.

SUSPENDED

Otieno says play-offs would be the fairest way of determining the league winner in the event the season ends prematurely.

KPL matches were suspended indefinitely as a way of conforming to the government directive that prohibited social gathering to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“Everyone is praying that the season resumes and we play the 10 remaining matches after this pandemic. I had set a target of 25 goals for the season and it is only achievable if we play all the matches,” he said.

But the versatile attacker is against the idea of having the league cancelled, saying he has been giving his best in all matches and he can’t just see his goals go down the drain.

“I oppose the cancellation of the league because clubs have used resources and players have worked tirelessly. The best and fair way to decide the winner if the season cannot resume is to engage the top four clubs in play offs,” he told Nairobi News.

If KPL would adopt such a proposal then Gor Mahia (54 points), Kakamega Homeboyz (47 points), Tusker (46 points) and Ulinzi Stars (43 points) would engage in the play-offs.

However, the idea would be unpopular with KCB and AFC Leopards who are one and three points shy of Ulinzi Stars respectively.

FKF RULES

The prolific attacker also opposed calls for Gor Mahia to be handed the title using the Football Federation of Kenya(FKF) rules on how the league winner should be decided if the season is not completed.

“It wouldn’t be fair because Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz have played 22 games while Gor has played 23. If both teams win their matches in hand then the gap will be five and four points respectively,” he said.

He exuded confidence that Tusker is capable of lifting this season’s trophy and they will be ready to play two to three games a week if a new fixture is drawn by KPL.

Tusker coach, Robert Matano, has also in the past opposed awarding Gor Mahia the title, insisting all games are played to the end.

AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz, Western Stima, Mathare United, Kisumu All Stars have also opposed Gor Mahia being declared champions with Wazito the only club supporting K’Ogalo and advocating for the application of FKF rules.