Tusker, KCB, favourites to win glittering league trophy

By Nairobi News Reporter July 29th, 2021 1 min read

Tusker FC and KCB are favourites to lift the new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League trophy which was unveiled on Wednesday by FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

The glittering trophy, which will be claimed by the team that wins the 2020/2021 league title, is said to have cost upwards of Sh5 million shillings.

The football boss says the trophy, a 24 karat gold, stands at 80cm and weighs 11 kgs.

“We went a long way to craft a trophy that represents the Kenyan heritage, so we crafted the trophy around the Maasai culture and big five. This is the first time this trophy is being seen by Kenyans and football lovers,” Mwendwa said in an interview with Citizen TV.

Tusker and KCB have been the most consistent teams in the Kenyan top-flight league this season.

With five matches left, the two sides are ranked first and second respectively.

Besides this trophy, the league champions will also pocket Sh5 million.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter have had to say about the new trophy.

 

 

 

 

 

