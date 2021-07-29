Tusker, KCB, favourites to win glittering league trophy





Tusker FC and KCB are favourites to lift the new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League trophy which was unveiled on Wednesday by FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

The glittering trophy, which will be claimed by the team that wins the 2020/2021 league title, is said to have cost upwards of Sh5 million shillings.

The football boss says the trophy, a 24 karat gold, stands at 80cm and weighs 11 kgs.

“We went a long way to craft a trophy that represents the Kenyan heritage, so we crafted the trophy around the Maasai culture and big five. This is the first time this trophy is being seen by Kenyans and football lovers,” Mwendwa said in an interview with Citizen TV.

Tusker and KCB have been the most consistent teams in the Kenyan top-flight league this season.

With five matches left, the two sides are ranked first and second respectively.

Besides this trophy, the league champions will also pocket Sh5 million.

Here is what Kenyans on Twitter have had to say about the new trophy.

Those guys calling Citizen TV studios giving Nick Mwendwa advise. They can't see the guy didn't even come with his notebook because he knows everything about football and there's nothing you can tell him. They should've asked the parrots why they disowned him last year. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 28, 2021

Whoever designed this trophy ought to have been awarded the contract to work on that thing Nick Mwendwa paraded yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wPPlE6BtI3 — Zachary Oguda (@zaxoguda) July 29, 2021

Nick mwendwa live on citizen tv blaming the previous regime for not qualifying for the Olympics yet he has been in office since independence. #JKLive pic.twitter.com/hVelHyAcG3 — Llewellyne amigo (@Amigo_Llewellyn) July 28, 2021