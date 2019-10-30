Trio of Women Rep candidates in FKF elections reveal their grand plans

The three aspirants gunning for the newly-formed Women Representative seat in the National Executive Committee in the forthcoming Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections have expressed confidence in clinching this seat.

The trio namely Kerubo Momanyi, Margaret Omondi, and Sally Bolo all spoke to Nairobi News after receiving clearance to vie for the position.

Kerubo, a lawyer and former secretary of Shabana FC, is hopeful of getting the support of corporate and other stakeholders to develop women’s football.

“I will appeal to corporate and stakeholders for support seeing as the women’s game has become an integral part of football,” Kerubo said.

Bolo, who currently serves as the treasurer of Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia, on her part is keen on forging partnerships.

“I will forge partnerships with schools and colleges, the cradle of football, clubs, corporations and non-governmental organizations dedicated to uplifting women and better conditions for female players,” said Bolo.

Omondi, a football referee, is prioritizing nurturing talent.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

“I have been in football for a while focusing on nurturing talents and as a referee. Now I want to take the chance as an administrator and assist the federation in developing women football,” Omondi said.

The winner of this seat will be tasked with promoting women’s football at a time Kenya and East African region is benefiting from grants worth millions of shillings for the same purpose.

Despite Harambee Starlets’ qualification to the 2017 Africa Women Cup of Nations and a consistent run in the qualification campaign for the 2020 Olympics, women’s football has suffered owing to inadequate funding from the federation, government and the corporate world.

The Women Premier League has also been affected the most, with players going for months without pay.

The FKF elections will be held on December 7.