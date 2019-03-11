Glowing tributes for Kenyan football official who died in Ethiopian plane crash





The Confederation of African Football (Caf) led the sport’s stakeholders in paying tribute to Former Kenya Football Federation (KFF) Secretary General Hussein Swaleh, who was among the 32 Kenyans who perished in Sunday morning’s Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash that was on its way to Nairobi from Addis Ababa.

Swaleh was reportedly returning home after serving as Commissioner in the Caf Champions League match between Ismaily SC (Egypt) and TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo) played on Friday in Alexandria.

“The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football, Ahmad Ahmad and all the African football family send their condolences to our dearest Hussein Swaleh Mtetu family, his relatives and to the Kenyan Football Federation,” read a statement by Caf posted on it’s website on Monday.

Swaleh was appointed as Caf Match Commissioner for 2018-2020. He was the secretary general of now defunct Kenya Football Federation (KFF) when Kenya last played at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia 2004.

SAD DAY

The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday, killing 149 passengers and eight crew, the airline said, having left Bole airport in Addis Ababa at 8:38am (+3GMT), before losing contact with the control tower just a few minutes later at 8:44 am.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa termed the death a loss to football.

“Sad day for football. You were doing what you loved most. Fare thee well my chairman. Until we meet again,” Mwendwa tweeted.

Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama also paid his tributes.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of FKF Lower Eastern branch chairman and @CAF_Online official Hussein Swaleh and all the victims of the #EthiopianAirlineCrash,” Wanyama tweeted.

CONDOLENCES

“Terribly saddened to learn that Hussein Swaleh was on the ill fated Ethiopian Airlines flight. We worked together on several occasions regarding football administration in Kenya. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Inallilahi wa inailaiyhi rajiun,” tweeted Extreme Sports CEO Hussein Mohammed.

Football journalist David Kwalimwa tweeted, “Rest well Swaleh Hussein. A Football Kenya Federation official who is among those who perished in the #EthiopianAirlines accident on Sunday. Thoughts and prayers are with family.”

“We are deeply saddened by the plane crash involving an Ethiopian Airline aircraft early this morning with 32 Kenyan lives, including FKF official Hussein Swaleh, among the 157 dead. Our condolences to all those affected and may they find peace at this difficult time,” tweeted SportPesa Premier League club Sofapaka.