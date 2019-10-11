Top Kenyan personalities rally behind Eliud Kipchoge

Eluid Kipchoge is receiving all the support available ahead of his date with destiny on Saturday morning.

The marathon great will attempt to beat his own record when he races in Vienna, Austria in a contest dubbed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

Considered one of the most successful long distance athlete of all time, Kipchoge will, if successful, be the first man in the history of the sport to complete the 42km race in under two-hours.

With this, several Kenyan personalities have taken to social media to wish him well.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wrote on Twitter: “I fully embrace the #INEOS159 motto that no human is limited or should be. Eluid Kipchoge has never been limited.”

“In a few days, the world’s greatest marathoner will once again be embarking on unchartered journey to smash the limits of human athleticism and define a new level of distinction. I have absolutely no doubt he will achieve it,” added Deputy President William Ruto, who is headed to Vienna to cheer on Kipchoge.

“We should celebrate Kipchoge as the greatest athlete that ever lived. He is telling us that we should rise from where we are and break new barriers,” wrote Sports CS Amina Mohammed.

“Let me take this opportunity to wish my friend and countryman Eluid Kipchoge all the best,” added Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.