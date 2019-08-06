To fire or not fire? FKF’s Sh 50 million dilemma of terminating Migne’s contract

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will be forced to cough Sh50 million to Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne in the event they terminate his contract, Nairobi News understands.

The French coach is currently under pressure from a section of football fans and other stakeholders following Stars’ exit from the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers with a loss to Tanzania this past weekend.

And Goal.com is reporting FKF officials may be stuck with Migne in their midst whether they like it or not, considering the repercussions of terminating his contract.

FINANCIAL HIT

“He (Migne) signed a contract until 2021 and if we fire him today (Monday), then we must pay him Sh50 million,” a FKF source is reported as saying.

Asked if they were willing to take such a massive financial hit and sack the coach, the source said, “He has not helped us in any way. The team performed poorly at the Africa Cup of Nations and now we are out of the running to qualify for the Africa Nations Championship.”

This development comes a day after Nairobi News reported that Migne had dared his employer to sack him.

MIGNE’S CONTRACT

“If the federation wants to fire me, let them fire me but again if paying my salary is an issue, will they manage to pay out my contract?” Migne said shortly after Kenya’s loss to Tanzania on post-match penalties on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Migne signed a three-year contract in May 2018, which binds him to qualify the senior national team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

FKF meanwhile will have to be wary of how they deal with Migne, considering they have in recent times been forced to pay former coach Adel Amrouche close to Sh60 million for unfair dismissal. Another case involving former coach Bobby Williamson is still in the courts.