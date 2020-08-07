Title in sight for Nkana’s Kenyan trio in Zambia

Zambian president Edgar Lungu hands the winners trophy to Nkana FC captain in 2018.

Kenyan trio of Harun Shakava, Duke Abuya and Duncan Otieno will have to wait until Sunday to know if their team, Nkana FC, will be declared the champion of the Zambian Super League.

Nkana received a walkover on Thursday after relegated Nakambala Leopards failed to turn up and the three points lifted Nkana to the top of the standings with 50 points, effectively winning the title.

However, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) revealed later that Forest Rangers had won an appeal against the award of three points to Zanaco when their fixture, scheduled for 18 July, did not take place.

Rangers had on the same day revealed 17 of their players tested positive for Covid-19 and the game did not go ahead, with FAZ initially awarding the match as a 3-0 walkover to Zanaco but it will now be played on Sunday.

Victory for Rangers will see them claim the title.

Nkana will hope Zanaco can at least hold Rangers to a draw, which would see them keep the top spot.

Nkana FC is the most successful team in Zambia having won 12 League titles and are looking forward to winning their first title since 2013.

Zesco United, home to another Kenyan trio – Jesse Were, Ian Otieno and John Mark Makwata, will not play in any CAF Competitions next season as the team finished the season a disappointing fifth with 46 points.

The team had to wait for a late Jesse Were penalty to rescue a point from Red Arrows on Thursday.

Ian Otieno also featured for Zesco between the posts but David Owino and John Mark Makwata were not part of the matchday squad.

The Zambian league resumed last month with most clubs having 10 fixtures to fulfil in the 34-round season.

The campaign was, however, reduced to 27 rounds due to mass positive COVID-19 tests at some clubs, including Forest Rangers and NAPSA.