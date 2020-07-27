Timbe’s stay at Reading comes to an end





Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has confirmed his exit from English Championship side Reading FC.

Timbe, who was on loan at the club from Chinese side Beijing Renhe, only made five league appearances from the bench.

In a tweet, Timbe thanked the club, staff, his team mates and fans for their support during his brief stay at the club.

According to a reliable source, Timbe will be heading back to Chinese side Beijing Renhe.

My short journey at reading is finished. I want to thank the club, the staff,my mates and definately every supporter who was with me through this half season. It was a pleasure to be @ReadingFC .Thank you all and i wish you good luck in the coming season. pic.twitter.com/rqxfIfzAsz — Masika Ayub Timbe (@MasikaAyub) July 27, 2020

The club performed dismally this season, finishing fourteenth in the standings with 56 points having played 46 matches and has embarked on an ambitious restructuring program.

First team players Garath McCleary, Jordan Obita, Chris Gunter, Charlie Adam and former Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett have left the club as it looks for fresh talent ahead of next season.

💬 “I’m determined to help this club change and build and, together, take it forward” Royals boss Mark Bowen on transforming the squad, not settling for mediocrity and the difficult decisions ahead… — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 24, 2020

“It’s been a tough situation in this last month of games because, what with the loan players and those out of contract, we could have ten or more players leaving the club this week,” Reading manager Mark Bowen said last week.

“There has to be a lot of building done. It needs a change in mentality going forward, which I am determined to bring to the club. I’ve got plans I want to put in place. Things have got to change. It needs it.

“Everything has to be worked around the financial restrictions at the club of course. The wage bill has got to be trimmed. And decisions have been made on those players out of contract,” he added.