Timbe quits Japan’s Vissel Kobe after five months

Kenyan International Ayub Timbe signs autograph for a fan before an English Championship league match against Wigan Athletic. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan forward Ayub Timbe has attributed a lack of playing time to his decision to quit Vissel Kobe.

The 28-year old announced on Thursday, August 12, 2021, he’d left the Japanese top-flight club, five months into a two-year stint.

Separately, the 2020 Japan Super Cup winners announced they’d reached a ‘mutual agreement’ to terminate Timbe’s contract.

“I wish it would have been different but sometimes life happens,” wrote Timbe on his social media pages.

“I want to take this time say goodbye and thank you to the club, the entire staff, and the fantastic supporters of Vissel Kobe.”

Timbe joined Kobe after leaving Chinese club Beijing Renhe. He also enjoyed a brief stint in England, at second-tier side Reading.

Timbe, who is expected to play a vital role in Kenya’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign which begins in September, played 15 matches for Kobe, eight in the league, five in the League Cup where he scored two goals and two more in the Emperor Cup.

He’s already been linked with teams in the MLS and Gulf.