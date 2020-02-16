Timbe makes his debut for Reading with big win in the second-tier English league

Ayub Timbe experienced the best possible debut in English football as he featured for six minutes in Reading’s 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in Saturday’s English Championship game.

The Harambee Stars winger started the game on the bench and watched as the Royals took control of the matches through goals from Yakou Meite, George Puscas and Sam Baldock.

Timbe is reported to have had a ‘few good touches on the ball’ during his cameo appearance, after coming on to replace Ovie Ejaria, and almost set up a goal late on.

Timbe is gunning to be the second-ever Kenyan player to make a mark in English football following in the footsteps of Victor Wanyama.

It was the first appearance for Timbe in English football since completing a six-month loan deal from China’s Beijing Renhe in January.

This result leaves Timbe’s Reading in 15th place on the 24-team league’s standings with 42 points from 33 matches.

But the club is way below the top six placement that comes with a chance to contest for promotion to the English Premier League.