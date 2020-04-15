Timbe keen on extending his stay at Reading

Kenyan forward Ayub Timbe has revealed his ‘shock’ upon completing his move to Reading at the start of the year.

The attacker has also discussed the possibility of extending his stay in England beyond June.

The Harambee Stars winger joined Championship side Reading in January on an initial six-month loan deal from Chinese club Beijing Renhe.

He has since managed a few minutes of game time before the league was suspended owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I like what is going on, my contract was to end in June but we are in talks with the club for an extension. I have been taken aback by everything here and I do not want to leave that behind,” he told People Daily.

“It is a total new experience. People here are more professional and they are much more ahead. It is about handling the team’s goals. The mentality is great and the level of concentration in games from minute one to 90 is on another level.”

The 27-year-old who received his football education in January also discussed how he managed to move to England.

“I was in pre-season with my Chinese team and all of a sudden, the president and coach of Reading showed up and I was told I have five days to be with the team. For five minutes, I was in shock. I could not believe it. It looked like a joke.”

Reading are currently placed 14th in the 22-team second-tier English league standings, and with little chances of securing promotion to the English Premier League next season.