TImbe impresses on his home debut for Reading

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe is yet to cement his place at English Championship side Reading but is slowly gaining the trust of the management.

The speedy winger made his third appearance for the club on Saturday, coming in for Michael Olise in the 71st minute as they edged relegation-threatened Barnsley 2-0 at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

Despite being on the pitch for less than 20 minutes Timbe put on a good show that caught the eyes of many.

Ayub Masika vs Barnsley: Touches – 10

Dribbles (successful) – 6 (6)

Accurate Passes – 3 (100%)

The Kenyan winger could start in Reading’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

Timbe is in the team on a season-long loan deal from Chinese side Beijing Renhe.