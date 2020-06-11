Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must ReadSports

Timbe gets play time as Reading falls to Chelsea in friendly

By Nairobi News Reporter June 11th, 2020 1 min read

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe featured for his side Reading FC featured for the side as they lost by a solitary goal to English Premier League (EPL) side in a friendly match on Wednesday at the Cobham Training Ground.

Chelsea’s winning goal was scored by Spanish forward Pedro.

Related Stories

Both sides are preparing for the resumption of their respective leagues in a week’s time.

Chelsea resume their EPL campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday 21 June while Reading have a date with Stoke City on Saturday 20 June in the Championship.

Timbe is on a season-long loan deal at Reading from Chinese side Beijing Renhe and word has it that the deal will be made permanent at the end of the season.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Governor Sonko’s daughter sets date for her wedding