Timbe offers two of his fans fully-paid trip to Egypt to watch Afcon showpiece

Harambee Stars attacker Ayub Timbe in action during an international friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on Saturday evening. PHOTO | COURTESY

Harambee Stars attacker Ayub Timbe has promised to fly out two lucky fans to watch him play at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which begins later this week in Egypt.

The Beijing Renhe striker, who reportedly takes home Sh2.5 million each month, made the news public on his Facebook page, describing the venture as a ‘dream’.

“It was my dream as a young boy to represent my country at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). I want to invite two people to join me through this road. In two days I will be giving a full trip to Cairo for the AFCON to two of you guys. Make sure you follow my Instagram @Masika_7 for more details. Don’t miss this,” Timbe wrote.

The offer is expected to set Timbe back by Sh400,000.

FRIENDLY MATCH

Timbe, who laid on a superb assist for Michale Olunga during Kenya’s international friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on Saturday evening, is expected to play a key role for the national team’s mission in Egypt.

The Kenyan national team is making a return to the biennial continental championship for the first time in 15 years.

Kenya has been pooled in Group C alongside continental giants Senegal, Algeria and cross-border rivals Tanzania. Stars will play all its matches at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.