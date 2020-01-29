Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagSports

Thousands of Tanzanians watch Samatta making Aston Villa debut

By Jeff Kinyanjui January 29th, 2020 1 min read

Thousands of Tanzanians flocked Mbagala ground, the home of striker Mbwana Samatta, to watch him as he made his debut for English top-tier side Aston Villa against Leicester City in the semi-final second leg match of the Corabao Cup at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Samatta, who recently joined Villa from Belgian side Genk, started the match but was substituted with Keinan Davis in the 67th minute.

Related Stories

News of his move to England has been well received in Tanzania and in his home town the Mbagala ground was full to the rafters to watch him make his debut with screens mounted on the village ground where Samatta played football as a young kid.

His father, Ally Samatta, was part of the crowd and was overjoyed to see his son start a match for an English Premier League side.

Aston Villa beat Leicester 2-1 to qualify for the final of the Corabao Cup set to be played at Wembley on Sunday 1st March.

They will face either Manchester City or Manchester United who clash on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in the second semi-final match, with City holding a 3-1 advantage.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Waititu’s day of reckoning as senators vote to uphold...