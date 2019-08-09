This Kenyan team played a major tournament without proper gear. Their opponents rescued them – VIDEO

The Kenyan U19 Women Lacrosse team which is currently representing the country at this year’s World Championship earlier this week trended worldwide for the wrong all the reasons.

While playing Israel at the tournament in Peterborough, Ontario, the Israelis noticed that their opponents did not have the proper cleats (protrusions on the sole of a shoe) to play.

Kenya lost the match 13-4 to Israel. The next day, the Kenyans went to cheer the Israel team, who later donated brand new pairs to the Kenyan team.

Lacrosse is a relatively unknown game in Kenya. It is a team sport played with a lacrosse stick and a lacrosse ball.

Players use the head of the lacrosse stick to carry, pass, catch, and shoot the ball into the goal. The Kenyan team announced the surprise on social media.

“Yesterday we played @Israel_Lacrosse and had no cleats …: after supporting their game today, Israel surprised the whole Team on the sideline with brand new cleats!!” they tweeted.

Yesterday we played @Israel_Lacrosse and had no cleats …: after supporting their game today, Israel surprised the whole Team on the sideline with brand new cleats!! 🇮🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/5ikvEmAihm — Kenya Lacrosse (@KenyaLacrosse) August 7, 2019

ESPN, a US-based pay television sports channel picked up the tweet and retweeted it and after the retweet, comments started flooding in.

“The gift of giving. Yesterday, the Kenya lacrosse team played Israel lacrosse, and Kenya did not have actual cleats. Today, Israel surprised them with brand new ones.”

The gift of giving ❤️ Yesterday, the Kenya lacrosse team played Israel lacrosse, and Kenya did not have actual cleats. Today, Israel surprised them with brand new ones. (via @KenyaLacrosse) pic.twitter.com/XxhLpo44iT — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2019

Majority of Kenyans were left in shock and wanted to know how the team made all the way to Canada without the proper gear.

Many also called out the government for the embarrassment while others wondered what Lacrosse was. Despite all the negativity, many also thought it was a good gesture and reflects the true spirit of sportsmanship.