Theo Walcott in Nairobi to lead Everton charges against K Sharks

Forward England forward Theo Walcott and new signing Andre Gomes are among the international stars in Everton’s squad touring Nairobi.

The English Premier League side arrived in Nairobi on Saturday morning aboard a chartered flight.

The highlight of the trip is a friendly match against SportPesa Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The visiting team is also expected to engage in a series of Corporate Social Responsibility activities and then grace an event to open an Everton fans club in Nairobi.

Walcott is a former Arsenal striker and one of the most popular footballers in Kenya.

Gomes has arrived at Everton from Barcelona in a Sh1.8 billion deal.

Other known players in Everton’s squad are goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, English defender Leighton Baines and Morgan Schneiderlen who played alongside Victor Wanyama at Southampton.

Everton has twice played Gor Mahia in the last two years, winning 2-1 in Tanzania and then 4-0 in Liverpool.

Everton squad:

Maarten Stekelenburg, Jonas Lossl, Mason Holgate, Lewis Gibson, Morgan Schneiderlin, Dennis Adeniran, Tom Davies, Theo Walcott, Ademola Lookman, Leighton Baines, Andre Gomes, Oumar Niasse, Ryan Astley, Callum Connolly, Morgan Feeney, Antonee Robinson, Beni Baningime, Joe Williams, Nathan Broadhead, Fraser Hornby, Josh Bowler, Nathangelo Markelo