The best Gor Mahia can manage this season is position three, says Oliech

Former Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech believes the current squad is not experienced enough to lift the Kenya Premier League (KPL) title this season.

Oliech, who parted ways with Gor Mahia bitterly due to his absence from training and salary arrears three months ago, now says the club’s failure to qualify for the group stage of Caf Confederation Cup preliminaries is enough evidence that their hard time in the domestic league is beckoning.

BAD AWAY RECORD

Gor Mahia reached the quarterfinals of the same competition last season where they were bundled out by RS Berkane of Morocco. This season they were eliminated in the playoffs stage by DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo on 3-2 aggregate.

“Gor Mahia has started the league in fine form but they have a bad away record hence cannot win KPL this season. The best they can finish is position 3 or 4. They sold many experienced players and the current want needs time to gel,” Oliech said.

Former skipper Harun Shakava, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Kahata and Francis Mustafa all left K’Ogalo last season while key players in the frame of Philemon Otieno and Shafiq Batambuze are currently out injured.

Veteran goalkeeper Boniface Omondi has also been relegated to the bench after the signing of Tanzanian David Mapigano.

UNPAID DUES

Oliech further said that he has decided to go slow on his intentions to sue Gor Mahia, saying he is waiting for the club to get a new sponsor then he will demand his dues.

“Court cases on football takes even four years to end but I’m not done with Gor Mahia yet. I sympathize with their financial situation but I will be on them when they have a new sponsor so that I can get my money,” he said.

At the same time, the former Harambee Stars skipper has revealed that he will be available in the January transfer window when he will seek to join either Bandari or Wazito FC.