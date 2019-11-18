Team Zarika reveals how government promised but failed to secure their air tickets

Fatuma Zarika was left frustrated after the government went against a promise to assist her contingent with air tickets to Mexico ahead of Sunday’s international bout, Nairobi News has established.

The Kenyan boxer lost to Mexican Yamileth ‘Yeimi’ Mercado in a World Boxing Council World super bantamweight title bout on Sunday.

She has since blamed inadequate preparations and lack of support from the government for her loss.

Correspondence seen by Nairobi News has revealed how a senior government official promised to offer Zarika’s coaches air tickets to fly to Mexico.

This didn’t happen, and the 34-year-old was forced to face the volatile Mexican crowd and opponent with her two coaches Roy Kwavi and Jones Kyalo.

Speaking after the loss, Zarika claims she struggled to adequately prepare after her sponsors SportPesa stopped funding her, and the government failed to live up to the promise of supporting her.

Zarika also explained she had no regrets losing the title and stated that there has been no recognition from the government since she made history as the first-ever Kenyan to win a WBC title in 2016 when she beat Jamaican Alicia Ashley in the USA.