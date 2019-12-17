Tanzanian tycoon promises Kilimanjaro Stars Sh5m if they clinch Cecafa crown

Tanzania billionaire Mohammed Dewji has promised Kilimanjaro Stars players Tsh 100 million (about Sh5 million) if they win the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup which is ongoing in Uganda.

The Dar-based businessman also promised each ‘Kili’ Stars player a Bajaj (boda boda) if they achieve this feat.

Dewji made the promise while on a tour of Kampala. He is in Uganda at the invitation of Nation Media Group as a keynote speaker at the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum.

“I have decided to give an incentive to the team to encourage them to lift the trophy,” Dewji told Daily Monitor.

“I am the owner of Simba SC in Tanzania and many of my players are in the national team but this is not about the club. I want all the players to make money and start a business,” he explained.

Tanzania lost 1-0 to Kenya in the opening match but recovered to beat Zanzibar 2-1 before settling for a one-all draw with Sudan on Saturday.

Kenya will clash with Eritrea in Tuesday’s first semi final fixture at 1pm before Tanzania locks horns with hosts Uganda at 3:45pm for a place in the final.