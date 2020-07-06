Stewart Hall quits Wazito coaching job

British coach Stewart Hall has left Kenyan Premier League club Wazito FC on mutual consent.

The experienced coach announced his resignation on Monday in a statement posted on the club’s website.

DEPARTURE

“I wish to confirm that I have reached an agreement with Wazito FC for my departure from the club,” Hall said.

The departing coach said he leaves the club proud of what he achieved during his brief stint.

“When I joined the team last November my duty was to stabilize the team and recruit players who would bring balance to the squad as we lacked that then. Together with my technical team, we worked really hard, the players did their part and together we managed to get some good results,” he said.

“Just before the league was stopped by the Covid-19 pandemic, we were unbeaten in almost 10 matches and this shows the strides we had made as a team,” he further said.

GOOD WORK

Hall also thanked the club management, players, the other members of the technical bench for ensuring he had a smooth stay at the money bags.

Hall, who has also coached AFC Leopards and Sofapaka in the past, said he will be travelling to the United Kingdom soon to spend time with his family.

Club CEO Dennis Gicheru confirmed Hall’s departure, while praising him for the good work he did at Wazito

“I want to thank Coach Stewart for his contribution to the team. He arrived at a time that we were really struggling and slowly by slowly he built a strong side and I am sure that his successor will inherit a good team. As he departs we wish him all the best for the future,” Gicheru said.

HOT SEAT

He further revealed that the club will soon announce the composition and structure of the team’s new technical bench.

“We are consulting and we will be making an announcement soon,” he said.

Hall becomes the fifth coach who has left the hot seat at the club this season.

Before him, Stanley Okumba, Fred Ouna, Hamisi Abdalla, Melis Medo have all come and gone.

The club is bankrolled by businessman Ricardo Badoer and despite being financially stable, they have found the going tough in the league this season.

They are currently placed 13th on the log with 20 points from 23 matches.