Sserenkuma: Winning the league with Gor in 2013 still fresh in my memory

Former Gor Mahia striker Dan Sserenkuma lights up as he remembers his time at the club. He was signed by the reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions as a relatively unknown player from Nairobi City Stars in 2012 but rose through the ranks to become a club legend.

He was named the KPL Player of the Year in 2012, helped the club win the league in 2013 after 18 years and was the top scorer in 2014 as K’Ogalo retained the title.

Here are excerpts from his interview with the club’s media team.

What’s the secret behind your impressive performance in the Kenyan Premier League?

There is no secret, except for hard work. Credit goes to my teammates and coach for their relentless support as they played a big role in my performances.

You were instrumental in Gor’s back to back (2013 and 2014) KPL titles triumph, what exactly went through your mind after scoring an injury-time goal against Sofapaka to end the club’s 18-year title drought?

It’s was unbelievable! 2012 was such a disappointing season for us, but I knew 2013 was going to be our year and indeed it came to pass. But scoring in such a decisive match was a special feeling that I can’t even describe.

What lessons did you pick from Gor Mahia’s humiliating defeat to Esperance in the Champions League?

We put in a good performance in the first leg, only for inexperience to cost us in Tunis. But that experience really helped us to do well in the domestic league.

How can you compare your working relationship with the two former Gor Mahia coaches Bobby Williamson and Zravcko Logarusic?

Both were professional coaches whose targets were to win each and every match.

But you were on several occasions overlooked by Williamson at Uganda Cranes, how was the feeling when you re-united with him at Gor Mahia.

I was excited to meet the coach who actually handed me my maiden national team cap.

You scored over six goals against AFC Leopards during your time in Kenya. Why did you love to score against AFC?

I didn’t have any hobby scoring against AFC Leopards – I was just doing my job. And as a professional footballer, I always do the roles I’ve been assigned to do and that’s scoring.

But you were quoted in press sometime back saying that Leopards’ official called you an impostor and blocked your move to the den?

No! That’s a big lie and I took it just like a rumour. For your information, I personally don’t have any ill feelings towards AFC Leopards and their officials.

There is a time you wanted to leave Gor Mahia after landing a trial invite in Europe. Can you explain what happened?

I realized the timing was wrong and I had some unfinished business at Gor, that’s why I had to return to the country.

Tell us one thing that most people don’t know about you?

I am a down to earth kind of guy who sleeps, drinks and eats football. People say I am shy, but I am not.

What have been the worst and best moments in your football career so far?

Losing the 2012 KPL title on the final day of the season after drawing with Thika United was my worst moment, but lifting the title the following year is still fresh in my memory.