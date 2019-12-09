Sporting director Solomon Alubala the latest casualty of sacking spree at Wazito

The season of sackings appears far from over at Wazito FC with Sporting Director Solomon Alubala the latest to be affected.

The Kenyan Premier League club’s vocal owner Ricardo Badoer at the weekend confirmed Alubala’s departure via Twitter.

“As of today, Solomon Alubala will step down as Sporting Director and Treasurer for Wazito FC. All business negotiations will be handled by me and Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru. This is all part of our future plans and my vision of how a football team should run,” wrote Badoer.

This decision brings to an end the relationship between these two decision-makers considering it is Alubala who sold the club to Badoer barely 18 months ago.

Other than Alubala, Badoer has also fired coaches Stanley Okumbi, Fred Ambani, Hamisi Mohammed and Melis Medo in the past few months.

Nairobi News understands Alubala fell out with Badoer after overseeing heavy investment in the team at the start of the season, with little success.

Despite spending more than Sh10 million on player signings, Wazito have struggled in the league.

The team is currently placed 13th on the 18 team league standings with just two wins in 12 outings.