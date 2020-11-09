South Africa’s richest black man to contest for CAF presidency





South African richest black man, billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is set to contest for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency, a decision that complicates incumbent Ahmad Ahmad’s chances of retaining the seat.

CAF elections are slated for March 2021 and whoever is elected president will not only wield enormous power of controlling the world’s most popular sports activity but will also be backed by an annual budget of billions of dollars.

Ahmad, who was elected in 2016, looked set for re-election after he was backed by 46 (out of 54) football association presidents from Africa, including Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa.

“I’m proud of my achievements. I extend my thanks and gratitude for your support and assistance,” explained Ahmad last week when he announced his candidature.

But Motsepe, who is reportedly worth Sh240 billion, is now in line to challenge Ahmad for the top seat.

Motsepe has interests in gold, ferrous metals, base metals and platinum and also owns top-tier side Mamelodi Sundowns, which is home to Kenyan defender Brian Onyango.

He is set to formally announce his candidature in Johannesburg on Monday.

Ahmad’s bid for re-election comes amid a first four-year term in office littered with numerous challenges, including a dramatic arrest in France in June 2019 in the wake of corruption allegations and reports he was about to be sanctioned by the FIFA Ethics Committee.