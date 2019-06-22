Join our WhatsApp Channel
Sonko sponsors 100-man-strong cheering squad to Afcon

By Amina Wako June 22nd, 2019 1 min read

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday saw off a 100-man-strong cheering squad for Harambee Stars at the African Cup of Nations tournament.

The cheering squad departed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for Egypt on Saturday in an afternoon flight.

The governor has paid for their accommodation, meals and flight.

Betting firm SportPesa have paid for the match tickets.

“I wish to take this opportunity to wish our national football team, Harambee Stars success in the 2019 Afcon tournament in Egypt,” said Sonko.

Harambee stars will play their first match against Algeria on Sunday at 5.30 local time. They are in group C together with Senegal and Tanzania.

Harambee Stars is making a comeback to the tournament after 15 years out.

The tournament is set to run to July 19th.

About the author

Amina Wako


