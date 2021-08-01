Sonko bails out broke Gor Mahia





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has again bailed out broke Gor Mahia.

On Saturday, Sonko offered the league champions Sh100,000 to help offset an accrued debt payable to the Camp Toyoyo training grounds.

He also offered the players a further Sh100,000 allowance.

“I know times are hard but it is important for these players to train and players. I have something small for them today and I commit to continue supporting them,” said Sonko.

The cash was handed over to Judith ‘Nyangi’ Anyango, the club’s former organizing secretary.

“Thank you Sonko. The players are very happy and they have undertaken to work hard and win the following matches.”

This is the second time in under six months that Sonko is bailing out the Kenyan bigwigs.

In February 2021, the flamboyant politician bought air tickets worth Sh500,000 to enable the club honour a crunch Caf Confederation Cup clash away to Zambia’s Napsa Stars.

Gor Mahia have experienced perennial financial challenges leading to delays in payments in salaries to players and coaches, and sanctions from world governing body Fifa.