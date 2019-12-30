Sofapaka sign Ugandan keeper

Sofapaka has parted ways with one Ugandan goalkeeper and then immediately signed his compatriot.

Nairobi News understands that the Kenyan Premier League side have acquired Nicholas Ssebwato on a two-year deal.

Ssebwato joins the Nairobi-based side to fill the void left by Ismail Wetanga who departed after just six months.

Wetanga has been impressive as Sofapaka’s first-choice keeper sign joining from Ethiopia’s Coffee in July of 2019.

Ssebwato meanwhile joins the Batoto Ba Mungu from Bright Stars in his native country.

Sofapaka last won the league title in 2009, and is currently placed eighth on the 18-team Kenyan Premier League table at the halfway stage of the 2019/20 campaign.