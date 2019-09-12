Sofapaka boss Kalekwa demands Sh15 million from Egyptian club for Avire

Egyptian club Tanta FC have formally informed Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka of its willingness to negotiate a transfer for striker John Avire.

The communique by Tanta’s Executive Manager, Ramzi Saleh, signals a major breakthrough in the four-month stalemate involving the Harambee Stars player, his Kenyan club and the Egyptian suitor.

NEGOTIATIONS

“As you stated your readiness to negotiate, how can we find a solution to the current situation from your point of view?” Saleh wrote in a letter dated September 11, 2019.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa has likened Avire to “a woman who starts living with a man before dowry negotiations.”

The football administrator also maintains he will not allow the player to leave the Kenyan Premier League club unless a team pays Sh15 million in transfer fee.

“He (Avire) is like that woman who decides to stay with a man before dowry negotiations. That’s not a marriage because the man and woman have no blessings from the parents,” Kalekwa said.

AVIRE’S CONTRACT

“Tanta has written to us, which means now they recognise their mistake. There are two clubs in South Africa and Egypt which were willing to pay Sh15 million for the player and that’s our expectations if they want Avire. Else, the player will have to come back and play for us, and honour his contract,” he further explained.

Avire has been out of competitive action for the past three months since he attempted to terminate his contract with Sofapaka so as to join the Egyptian club as a free agent.

That development caused a stand-off that saw Football Kenya Federation Chief Executive Robert Muthomi being compelled to step aside over accusations of aiding the player’s unprocedural attempted move.