Sidney Lokale makes his Finnish debut

Kenyan youngster Sidney Lokale made his debut for Finnish top-tier side HIFK as they played to a 1-1 draw with Honka in a Finnish Cup game played on Sunday at the Tapiolan Arena.

Brazilian midfield Carlos Tiquinho opened the scoring in the sixth minute but Lucas Kaufmann levelled the scores in the 57th minute from the spot.

Lokale, who was introduced in the 79th minute for Joel Mattson, expressed his joy after the match.

“I am happy to get some few minutes under the belt. It is the beginning of a new journey and I am hoping to make the best out of it,” he said.

Former Harambee Stars custodian Arnold Origi also started for HIFK after staying out for a while due to an injury and the club appreciated his return.

Origi was also happy to share a moment with Lokale who is now his teammate at HIFK

Best Caption wins a signed 77 jersey #twendekazi. 😂😂 Arnold: Oyaa @Sidneylokale mbona tusumbuane? Nidunge jo mali yanguSidney Lokale: Si nimekuambia sina ganji sahi+254🇰🇪🇰🇪 Posted by Arnold Otieno Origi on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Lokale joined HIFK recently on a six-month loan deal from Kariobangi Sharks with an option of making his stay in Finland permanent if he impresses.