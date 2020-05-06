Shikanda: Gor Mahia can take the league title, but history will judge them harshly

AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Shikanda has backed down on earlier threats to challenge FKF’s declaration of Gor Mahia as the Kenyan Premier League champions before the Sports Dispute Tribunal court.

The former Kenyan international now says Gor Mahia can have the league title, if they so wish, but that history will judge Gor Mahia harshly.

CONTROVERSY

“History will judge Gor Mahia harshly just like the debate on who won the league in 1971 has followed AFC Leopards to date. I will not be heading to the tribunal but let it be known that existing procedures in law was not used in declaring K’Ogalo champions,” said Shikanda.

He added that K’Ogalo would have had a great honour and avoided controversy by playing the remaining 10 matches.

“Gor had 99 percent chance of winning the trophy on the pitch but they allowed FKF to use this situation for populist politics. It is sad,” he said.

In the meantime, Shikanda says he is now only keen on focusing on issues affecting Ingwe.

Last week, FKF President Nick Mwendwa, through his Twitter account, declared Gor Mahia champions and has since forwarded K’Ogalo’s name to CAF as the Kenyan representative in the CAF Champions League next season.

BACKLASH FROM FANS

Shikanda seems to have softened his stand after online backlash from K’Ogalo fans since the day FKF declared K’Ogalo champions.

KPL CEO, Jack Oguda, who acknowledged that they have received the letter naming Gor Mahia as KPL champions from FKF, promised to issue their position on the matter.

“We were waiting for our Chairman to give us his position and that is most likely to be communicated on Thursday,” said Oguda.

In an earlier interview with Nation Sport KPL Chairman Ambrose Rachier, who is also K’Ogalo’s chairman, said he cannot speak on the issue because of conflict of interest.

“I reserve my comments because of the conflict of interest in this issue. However, I must say there are concerns which hold a lot of merit from teams aggrieved by the decision. What I can say is for the rule of law to be followed on this issue which according to me is very simple but being complicated for nothing,” said Rachier.