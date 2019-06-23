Shikanda clinches AFC Leopards’ top seat, promises to deliver KPL title





Newly-elected AFC Leopards chairman, Dan Shikanda, has vowed to help the club win its first Kenyan Premier League in two decades.

The former Kenyan international was on Sunday elected chairman of the club during a largely peaceful Annual General Meeting attended by an estimated 1,000 members at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Shikanda garnered 456 votes for a landslide victory over Ben Musundi who polled 165 votes and Ronald Namai who came third with 72 votes.

Outgoing chairman Dan Mule opted not to defend his seat.

ELECTED OFFICIALS

During the election, Oliver Sikuku was voted in as the secretary general while Maurice Chichi was elected treasurer.

“I knew I would win (this election) based on the campaigns we conducted and the support I had from the fans and club legends who are tired of the leadership from the outgoing office,” Shikanda told Nairobi News shortly after being declared the winner.

“I promise to win the league title for the club. To achieve that, I will be speaking to the coach next week so that he can share with me a list of five quality signings. I see that the club accounts are in tatters and thus we will have to look for money from somewhere,” he further said.

LEAGUE TITLES

Leopards last won the league title in 1998 and Shikanda will be hoping to share the experience and expertise from his playing days.

Shikanda won the league title six times during his playing days as a striker for AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia.

A father of six, the 52-year-old is also a city politician and business development consultant.