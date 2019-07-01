Shikalo is still ‘our goalkeeper’, Bandari insists

Bandari has refuted media reports that their first choice goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo has transferred to Tanzanian giants Yanga.

Bandari’s chief executive, Edward Oduor, has however acknowledged that the two clubs are set for talks regarding the player’s possible sale.

“He (Shikalo) is still our player. He has six months left on his contract. We have not released him. Neither do we plan to stand in his way if he wants to leave. I do not know if he has agreed on anything with another club. We plan to have talks with Yanga on Saturday,” Oduor said.

NATIONAL DUTY

Odour’s remarks come in the wake of media reports that Shikalo, who is currently on international duty with Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, has put pen to paper with the Tanzanian club.

Yanga have reportedly been chasing the goalkeeper’s signature for the last six months, since he starred for Bandari during the SportPesa Cup final in Tanzania in January 2019.