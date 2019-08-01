Sharks midfielder warns Yanga to prepare for defeat in friendly clash

Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Sven Yidah says his team is busy plotting how to do a double over Tanzania’s Young Africans in Sunday’s high-billed pre-season friendly match between the two teams.

This match, which is part of the Siku ya Mwananchi celebrations, is slated for the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam from 4pm.

Sharks defeated Yanga 3-2 during the SportPesa Cup earlier in the year, and Yidah, who is famous for his trademark cheeky penalty celebrations, doesn’t see why history will not repeat itself.

“Pre-season is important. Each game is important. We have beaten Yanga before and there is no reason why we cannot repeat this feat,” Yidah said.

YANGA’S NEW SIGNINGS

Sharks are heading into this clash in a buoyant form after defeating English Premier League side Everton on post-match penalties in another pre-season friendly in July.

Sharks have another friendly match lined up against another Tanzanian club KMC during their Dar trip.

Meanwhile, Yanga have announced that the club management will use the occasion to officially introduce their new signings for the season, including Kenyan goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo and Uganda striker Juma Balinya.