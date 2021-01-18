Sh200 million! Mozzart Bet introduces Biggest Jackpot in Kenya.





Giant gaming firm Mozzartbet has unveiled a staggering Sh200 million Jackpot, in a move welcomed by excitement from its loyal bettors.

This is the joint largest Jackpot available in the country’s history.

It comes three months after the betting firm announced six winners of an Sh10 million Jackpot, a feat considered a first in the Kenyan betting industry.

The six winners from last September include Benjamin Oramat, Bernard Kimeli, Salvan Mosiama Ondimu, Joseph Nyariki, plus Amos Julius who all placed bets between September 29 and 30.

“I cannot believe my luck,” said Oramat.

“I have been following the matches, checking which teams are on form and things like that. But I didn’t expect to get this amount of money from Sh50. I bet for fun and will continue doing so.”

Meanwhile, the new Sh200 million payout, dubbed the ‘new Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot‘ is available for bettors effective January 18.

From a stake of as little as Sh50, punters can now win Sh200 million by correctly predicting final results of 20 football matches selected in advance.

“In the event there is more than one winner, the Sh200 million will equally be shared between the winners,” the betting firm said in a statement.

And that’s not all.

Players who correctly predict 17, 18, and 19 matches will be entitled to a cash prize bonus which is also shared equally between the number of winners with each taking home between Sh5 million and Sh60 million.

Aside from consistently contributing to the welfare of Kenyans in the community in both the health sector and sinking boreholes, Mozzartbet is also the official sponsor of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club Mathare United.