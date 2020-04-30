Sh 5000 for each KPL and NSL players to cushion them from effects of COVID-19

Gaming company Betika has unveiled a Sh 5.2 million kitty to support players in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and National Super League (NSL) during this difficult times that the leagues have been halted due to coronavirus.

Thirty players from each of the 17 KPL and 19 NSL clubs have started receiving a Sh 5,000 token each from the leading online gaming firm.

At hand to receive the token during the unveiling of the kitty at the Goal Project on Thursday was Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna and his Nairobi City Stars counterpart Anthony Kimani, on behalf of the 36 clubs.

“Thank you Betika and FKF for this kind gesture towards us,” said Kenneth Muguna.

Anthony Kimani, on his part, welcomed the token.

“We feel appreciated. Never before has football been suspended to this extent and this token, though not enough, will go a long way in cushioning us against the economic effects of the global pandemic,” he said.

OFFICIAL SPONSORS

While presenting the cheque to FKF President Nick Mwendwa and the two captains, Betika Commercial Head John Mbatia reiterated the leading online gaming firm’s commitment to supporting Kenyan football.

“Football has been largely affected by this pandemic and it is for this reason that we opted to partner FKF in supporting our players,” Mbatia said.

Mwendwa, meanwhile, thanked Betika for the initiative and called on other partners to consider extending support to players from lower tier leagues, who have also been affected by the pandemic.

“I want to thank Betika for this kind gesture towards KPL and NSL clubs. As a Federation, we remain committed to exploring measures that cushion our players, right from the grassroots to the top tier leagues, during this time when football has been largely affected,” ” said Mwendwa.

Betika are the official sponsors of the National Super League (NSL).