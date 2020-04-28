Sex and kissing ‘banned’ as Bundesliga set to resume

German based footballers could be banned from kissing or engaging in sex with their partners as part of the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Reports indicate that Germany’s top flight football league, Bundesliga, could resume in May but the footballers and other staff could be forced to adhere to strict rules released by the league body DFL.

A document releases by the two bodies has also mapped out how the game can safely return amid the Coronavirus crisis, and how players will train and play matches as well as what happens if someone contracts the virus before the season is finished.

Players can live either in team hotels or at home but sex and kissing is banned if they or their partners show symptoms of the virus.

Stadiums will allow a maximum of 300 people at one time, including only four policemen, 10 journalists, four ball boys, eight groundsmen and 50 security staff.

Every team will be tested before their first training session, then twice a week until the end of the season, one of which is just before a match. Players should also stagger their arrival at training and text the hygiene officer to confirm they are clear of any symptoms.

Contact training will also be minimised with team meetings held in big rooms and only for compelling reasons, with players keeping two metres apart. No eating will be allowed in the kitchen and food must be taken away.

Also, players will be encouraged to shower and change at home and they must put their own kit and boots into the washing machine.