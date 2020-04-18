Senior Gor Mahia players paid Sh3,000 each, junior team members given Sh400

Gor Mahia fans initiative Augmentin on Saturday came to the aid of the club players by releasing funds to senior team players, youth team players and members of the technical bench.

Augmentin Treasurer Bernard Lusi, told Nairobi News that they chipped in to assist on the request of Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier after the club failed to source for money in time to meets its obligation of salary payment.

K’Ogalo players were expecting a full month salary on Thursday but things didn’t work out as expected leading to Augmentin offering to assist financially.

According to Lusi, they released Sh108,000 for the the senior team players and technical bench while the youth team got Sh16,000.

Each senior team player and member of technical bench got Sh3,000 while the junior players got Sh400 each, monies which were sent directly through their M-Pesa accounts.

“We had to chip in after receiving the consent from the club management. That is all that we had and the remaining amount was registration fee from membership which according to our rule we can’t give out,” said Lusi.

SUFFERING PLAYERS

“Though it was little, it is better we gave it out than stay with it yet our players are really suffering. We hope they will their full salaries soon and this has showed our love for the club,” he added.

Augmentin official Sam Muga thanked the members through the Gor Mahia Augmentin Advisory Council for giving them the greenlight to make the payments and relieve the players during this difficult time of coronavirus pandemic.

“We love our players and I thank our members for this gesture. We are in touch with the office and they have promised us the players will receive their payments soon,” he said.

The payment came just a day after Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna led players in lashing out at the management for taking them for granted and failing to fulfil the promise of paying them on Thursday.

Gor Mahia players have not received several months salary after the exit of their shirt sponsor SportPesa in August last year.

Already a number of players have threatened to quit the club at the end of the season due to financial hardships.