South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 1500m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium. AFP PHOTO

South African 800 meters women Olympic champion Caster Semenya will go to court to challenge controversial new IAAF rules that forces her to take medication to lower her testosterone hormones levels before competing.

And to do that, Semenya has sought the services of top lawyer Gregory Nott, according to Sunday World.

She counts on the lawyer to help her confront the IAAF over its recently amended rule that compels women athletes with abnormal natural testosterone such as hers to lower their levels before competing.

UNFAIR ADVANTAGE

The world athletics governing body has deemed the unusually high levels of testosterone in Semenya and other female athletes of her like as giving them an unfair advantage over other competitors.

The rules classify Semenya and other athletes like her as hyper-androgyous who now will be required to chemically lower their testosterone levels to 5 Nano moles per litre of blood to be eligible to run any international race of 400 metres up to 1,500 metres.

The two time Olympic gold medalist, terming the rules which takes effect on November 1 2018 as unfair, on Monday took her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, accompanied by lawyer Nott.

In a joint statement on Monday, Semenya and Nott outlined their intentions to file a legal case the same day.

DISCRIMINATION

“This is a landmark case concerning international human rights and discrimination against women athletes with major consequences for gender rights.

“Ms Semenya will file the legal challenge to ensure, safeguard and protect the rights of all women.” it read in part.

Lawyer Nott previously won a legal battle against the IAAF allowing Semenya back to competition after she was subjected to a gender verification row in 2009.

In 2008, Nott also helped the now jailed famous blade runner Oscar Pistorius win his case to compete against able-bodied athletes on his artificial blades.

Nott as well helped marathoner Ludwick Mamabolo win a case in 2012. Mamabolo tested positive for doping but his case was won on the grounds that the South Africa Institute for Drug-Free Sport did not follow proper procedure hence forcing the organizers to hand the runner his Comrades Marathon title and prize monies.