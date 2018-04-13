South Africa's Caster Semenya on her way to victory in the women's 800m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium. AFP PHOTO

Another imperious performance by South Africa’s Caster Semenya denied Kenya a gold medal in the women’s 800m at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Margaret Nyairera, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, yet again played second fiddle to Semenya who took gold in a new Commonwealth Games record of 1:56.68.

Nyairera clocked 1:58.07 to settle for silver ahead of Jamaica’s Natoya Goule who was content with a bronze in a personal best of 1:58.82.

As has become the norm in the two-lap race, Semenya led from gun tape with the rest of the field finding it hard to cope with her blistering pace.

The other Kenyans in the race, Emily Cherotich and Eglay Nalyanya, fared dismally, finishing seventh and eighth in a respective times of 2:01.74 and 2:03.08.

Semenya wrapped up her participation at the Gold Coast games with two gold medals having already won the women’s 1,500m three days earlier.