Sebastien Migne: What cost me my job as Harambee Stars coach

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne believes he was a victim of circumstances while serving the national team.

Migne was sacked in August last year and he believes this is due to Kenya’s pathetic performance in the CHAN 2020 qualifiers that saw Kenya eliminated by neighbours Tanzania.

SEVERANCE PAY

The Frenchman, who is now in charge of Equatorial Guinea, says moonlighting between the main Harambee Stars team and the CHAN squad cost him his job.

“I think I was the only coach at AFCON that was also handling the CHAN squad. Maybe it was a mistake and an opportunity to create trouble but it is normal in coaching, today you have your job, tomorrow you don’t,” Migne said in an interview on Switch TV.

The coach also revealed he is yet to receive his severance pay from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and is considering opening a case with World Football Governing body FIFA.

“I haven’t been paid anything yet but I was told it is in process. If I am not paid in time as agreed I will definitely head to FIFA to open a case,” he said.

MEMORABLE WINS

The coach revealed he enjoyed working in Kenya and his family is still in the country.

“I had a fantastic time in Kenya and I really enjoyed working with the foreign-based players like Wanyama (Victor), Olunga (Michael) and the local ones like Joash Onyango, Dennis Odhiambo and all of them,” he said.

“The target was to ensure we qualify for AFCON and I am happy that we achieved that at my first attempt with Kenya. It is a moment I will cherish forever. I will always remember the victory over Ghana and the 3-0 win over Ethiopia with the stadium full of fans,” he said.

Migne is currently holed up in France due to the coronavirus pandemic as there are no flights to Equatorial Guinea where he works or to Kenya where his family (wife and children) now resides.