Russia's midfielder Denis Cheryshev (centre) scores a goal past Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf in the opening match of the 2018 Fifa World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018. AFP PHOTO

The Saudi Arabia national football team could be in trouble following a disastrous start to the 2018 Fifa World Cup on Thursday evening in Moscow, Russia.

According to the Al-Youm Assabaa newspaper, members of the team will face unspecified disciplinary action following the crushing defeat to hosts Russia in the opening game.

“We are very disappointed by the defeat. This result is totally unacceptable because it does not reflect the true level of our preparedness,” Saudi Football Federation chief Adel Ezzat has been quoted as saying.

“Several players will face a penalty. Goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, striker Mohammed Al-Sahlawi and defender Omar Hawsawi,” he added.

Chairman of the General Sport Authority Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Sheikh described the game as a ‘total fiasco’ in a video address which was posted on his Twitter page.

In front of a largely partisan crowd of 78,011 at the Luzhniki Stadium, Saudi Arabia were spanked 5-0 by a ruthless Russian side. The Asians will play Uruguay and Egypt in their remaining Group A matches.



