Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Sports

Salim Babu ready for Wazito challenge

By Jeff Kinyanjui August 9th, 2020 1 min read

Wazito FC’s newly-appointed assistant coach Salim Babu has said he is looking forward to guiding the team to greatness when the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) 2020/21 season kicks off.

Babu, who is the former head coach of Sony Sugar, was officially appointed by the moneybags on Saturday and will deputise Fred Ambani who has been elevated to head coach.

Related Stories

“This is a very exciting challenge for me. Wazito FC is a very ambitious side and I am happy to be part of this team.” Babu said.

Wazito parted ways with Brit Stewart Hall after the 2019/20 season was halted and have been active even before the transfer window is officially opened as they look to build a formidable side ahead of next season.

Ricardo Badoer, the controversial Dubai-based businessman who owns the team, has also expressed his excitement with how the team is taking shape.

The team recently signed Boniface Omondi and Fidel Origa from Gor Mahia and Western Stima respectively.

The club is also said to be close to be reaching an agreement with custodian Peter Odhiambo as well as AFC Leopards striker Vincent Oburu.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
599 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya