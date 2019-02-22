No more salary delays headaches for Harambee Stars coach

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne gives instructions to his players during a past training session on May 15, 2018 at Camp Toyoyo grounds. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia has assured football fans that the government will henceforth pay Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne’s salary on time.

The PS spoke on Friday, during an interactive session with journalists in Nairobi.

The session was themed ‘The place of Sports in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda’.

“I had a meeting with him (Migne) last week and assured him that henceforth we will be paying him on time because we have put systems in place to address the delays,” said Kaberia.

SALARY DELAYS

“This is going to be a very busy year for the national team with the international tournament (2019 Africa Cup of Nations) coming up. In total, we have set aside Sh242 million to cater for the team’s preparations for the tournament which will be held in Egypt,” he said.

Migne was appointed Stars coach in March 2018 and has since enjoyed a successful stint at the helm, including masterminding a win over Ghana in a competitive match and helping the national team qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15-years.

The French coach’s tenure has however been dogged by consistent salary delays, prompting him to occasionally voice his displeasure and at one point even threaten to quit.