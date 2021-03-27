Salah impressed by Harambee Stars performance

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has heaped praise on Kenya following the 1-1 draw with Egypt in Thursday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualification game in Nairobi.

Mo Salah featured for the entire match on the right-hand side of Egypt’s attack but it was Kenya that appeared to have an edge over the north African giants in terms of possession and creating goal-scoring chances in this exciting encounter at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The result saw Kenya eliminated from the running to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations set for Cameroon in 2022.

But Salah who visited Kenya’s dressing room after the game could not help but praise the Harambee Stars players for their effort.

“You played a great game,” he observed.

“You were unlucky (not to win), but maybe next time..”

Kenya and Egypt also played to a similar 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture held in Alexandria.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee acknowledged Salah’s comments and wished the north African giants all the best in Cameroon.

Egypt joins Cameroon (as hosts), Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Gabon, Gambia, Comoros, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Tunisia, and Equatorial Guinea who have so far qualified for the rescheduled 24-nation tournament.