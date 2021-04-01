Sakaja plea to Leopards coach Aussems

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja makes his remarks during the launch of a report titled Job Entry Level Skills launched at the Serena Hotel on November 6, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has pleaded with AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems not to abandon the club amid the ongoing suspension of sports activities in the country.

The Belgian coach, who only joined the club six weeks ago, announced he is leaving the country to visit his country.

“Due to the suspension of sports competitions, I am going back home for a few days to visit family. Obviously, I will be back when the league resumes. Let’s hope it will be as soon as possible. Take care and Happy Easter to all football fans,” explained Aussems, on his official Twitter page.

And Sakaja, an ardent football fan who previously served as Leopards patron, responded to Aussems tweet with a request.

“Usikose kurudi (please come back).” Sakaja wrote

Sakaja’s comment could be associated with Leopards high turnover of coaches in recent times with the likes of Andre Casa Mbungo and Anthony Kimani having handled the club in the past two seasons.

Aussems was appointed Leopards coach on February 8, replacing Czech’s Tomas Trucha, and has enjoyed an impressive start to his tenure at the club.

The Belgian trainer boasts an impressive career which includes stints at Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Sudan’s Al Hilal, South Africa’s Black Leopards and Republic of Congo’s AC Leopards.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced last week the suspension of sports activities amid the rise in positive Covid-19 cases in the country.

But there has since been sustained pressure from the public for the President to ease some of these measures.