Rusty Gor Mahia draw lessons in 4-0 thrashing by Everton

November 7, 2018 10:00 am
1 Min Read
A Gor Mahia player contends for the ball against an Everton player during their friendly match at Goodison Park on November 06, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY
Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will return home with a bag full of lessons following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Everton in a friendly match at Goodison Park on Tuesday night.

The team was out-muscled and out-thought in all departments and were second best versus the English club throughout the match.

The absence of Rwandan international Jacques Tuyisenge, their top scorer in the league last season, was clearly felt with his replacement Francis Mustapha struggling to rise to the occasion.

K’Ogalo also looked rusty considering the players are still having a break from a long and grueling season in the domestic and continental front.

The Blues ran out comfortable winners at the Merseyside in a contest for the SportPesa Trophy, with first-half strikes from Ademola Lookman and Kieran Dowell assuring the hosts of full control before the break.

Additional strikes from subs Nathan Broadhead and Oumar Niasse wrapped up the victory in the dying stages of the match.

Kenyan fans took to social media to share their views after the result.

DAVID KWALIMWA

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup.

