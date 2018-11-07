Rusty Gor Mahia draw lessons in 4-0 thrashing by Everton

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will return home with a bag full of lessons following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Everton





Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will return home with a bag full of lessons following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Everton in a friendly match at Goodison Park on Tuesday night.

The team was out-muscled and out-thought in all departments and were second best versus the English club throughout the match.

The absence of Rwandan international Jacques Tuyisenge, their top scorer in the league last season, was clearly felt with his replacement Francis Mustapha struggling to rise to the occasion.

K’Ogalo also looked rusty considering the players are still having a break from a long and grueling season in the domestic and continental front.

The Blues ran out comfortable winners at the Merseyside in a contest for the SportPesa Trophy, with first-half strikes from Ademola Lookman and Kieran Dowell assuring the hosts of full control before the break.

Additional strikes from subs Nathan Broadhead and Oumar Niasse wrapped up the victory in the dying stages of the match.

Kenyan fans took to social media to share their views after the result.

If they didn't score Gor in a blink of an eye, it means we are good. Big teams lose big to Everton. We survived and we can outdo. Congratulations team Gor Mahia #EFCvGOR — Kevin Muthomi (@KevinMuthomi6) November 6, 2018

Gor Mahia have nothing to lose it's just a friendly match against Everton and whichever side the English side lines up, whether the reserves or the team A, KO'gallo should just enjoy the match and give their [email protected]#Presspass — Girgio Omondi A (@GirgioOmondi) November 5, 2018