Rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba appeals for financial help to settle medical bill





The family of Kenya Sevens rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba is appealing for financial help to clear his rising medical bill after he was admitted to hospital.

The former 7s tactician is currently admitted at a Nairobi hospital where he had been admitted again three weeks ago with cerebral malaria complications.

According to the family, Ayimba has been in and out of hospital since late 2020 and he has so far incurred a medical bill of more than Sh2.2 million.

“His condition has deteriorated rapidly, and he needs all our help more than ever. We are appealing to all well-wishers to help contribute towards getting him the best medical treatment possible and back on his feet again,” an appeal poster reads in part.

Legendary backrow and history making @KenyaSevens tactician Benjamin Ayimba has been unwell for some time and needs our support.#TurnUpForBenja pic.twitter.com/L3WQQOOVvO — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) April 8, 2021

Ayimba, the former Kenya 7s and 15s Captain, is the most successful local Kenya Sevens Coach, having written history by guiding Kenya to its first-ever World Sevens Series Cup title in 2016, winning the Singapore 7s after stunning Fiji 30-7.

He represented Kenya at the Rugby Sevens World Cups (2001 and 2005) as a player.

His first appointment as Kenya 7s head coach came in 2006, replacing his coach at Impala, Bill Githinji, a position he held until 2011.

During his tenure in 2009, he guided Kenya to its first-ever World Series Cup Final in Adelaide, Australia losing 26-7 to South Africa.

He made a comeback to the national team set up in 2015 as head coach, and guided Kenya to its first-ever Cup title in Singapore the following year (2016).