Ronaldinho out of prison and straight into luxurious lifestyle he is used to – VIDEO

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho has swapped the inconvenience of prison for the luxury of a four-star hotel in Paraguay.

After spending 32 days in prison on accusations of travelling using false documents, Judge Gustavo Amarilla granted bail to Ronaldinho and his older brother Roberto Assis but ordered they remain under house arrest for the duration of hearing of the case.

Consequently, Ronaldinho and his brother, who deposited an estimated Sh200 million bond, have been transferred to the executive Palmaroga hotel in the country’s capital Asuncion.

English media outlets have also reported that Ronaldinho and his brother will receive five-star service during their stay at the hotel.

The duo will also access several amenities including a swimming pool and a bar serving vintage cocktails for guests.

At the same time, Ronaldinho’s lawyer Adolfo Marin has referred to the former Barcelona and Brazil footballer as “stupid” in the wake of his actions.

“The courts have not taken into account the fact that Ronaldinho didn’t know he was committing a crime, because he didn’t understand he was being given false documents. He is stupid,” said Marin.